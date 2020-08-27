Warmer & More Humid Morning With Isolated Rain

Hurricane Laura is a dangerous, large, and a fast moving storm that made landfall shortly after midnight. Remnants of Laura is expected to move towards the Heartland by Friday morning. That means tonight, winds will start to slowly increase. By Friday morning, we will be tracking rain/storms that will continue through Friday evening. Severe storms will be more favorable during Friday afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain can fall within this system: an average of 1-3 inches with localized higher amounts in heavier bands. This will allow for the potential of flash flooding. In addition, areas in our southern counties will be more favorable for severe weather. Storms producing damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes will be monitored. Non-severe but strong storms will still produce winds between 30-40mph. There may be power outages in some areas.