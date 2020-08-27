Warmer & More Humid Morning With Isolated Rain

Isolated rain is falling in some areas this morning. Starting off the day, temperatures will be noticeably warmer in the mid 70s with a humid tropical air mass over the Heartland. Clouds will remain today with about a 30% chance of a shower/storm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Hurricane Laura is a dangerous, large, and a fast moving storm that made landfall shortly after midnight. Remnants of Laura is expected to move towards the Heartland by Friday morning. That means tonight, winds will start to slowly increase. By Friday morning, we will be tracking rain/storms that will continue through Friday evening. Severe storms will be more favorable during Friday afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain can fall within this system: an average of 1-3 inches with localized higher amounts in heavier bands. This will allow for the potential of flash flooding. In addition, areas in our southern counties will be more favorable for severe weather. Storms producing damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes will be monitored. Non-severe but strong storms will still produce winds between 30-40mph. There may be power outages in some areas.
There is still a smaller chance of rain/storms on Saturday. However, we are looking to be dry on Sunday. A cold front will push through on Saturday which will give us a relief from this humid weather for a short time.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.