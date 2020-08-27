Tracking the remains of Laura through the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A first Alert Action Day is in effect through tomorrow afternoon for the threat of flash flooding, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. The remains of Laura continue to move towards the Heartland and ahead of this system strong storms are developing to our south. There looks to be two opportunities for severe weather. One late tonight across our western counties, and the second across our southern counties during the first half of your Friday. Laura will move out of the area during the early evening hours tomorrow allowing for calmer conditions.