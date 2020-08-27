Southern Ill. health centers receive more than $960K in grants

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois health centers were awarded a series of grants totaling more than $960,000.
Those receiving the grants include:
- Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville - $294,184
- Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. in Cairo - $196,474
- Christopher Greater Area Rural Health Planning Corporation in Christopher - $85,750
- Rural Health, Inc. in Anna - $175,250
- SIHF Healthcare in East St. Louis - $209,100
“Southern Illinois, like the rest of the country, has been hit hard by COVID-19, yet many of our rural hospitals and health centers don’t have access to the same level of resources as those in large metropolitan areas,” said U.S. Representative Mike Bost. “These grants will provide Southern Illinois health centers with critical resources to continue fighting COVID-19 and keep communities safe and healthy.”
The Department of Health and Human Services awarded the grants through its Health Center Cluster funding program. The discretionary funds will be used to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.