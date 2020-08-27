Sikeston high school sets sporting event guidelines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston high school football team is playing Friday, Aug. 27, but things are going to be a little different for their fans.
The school administration has set the following guidelines for the 2020 fall athletic season:
- Starting August 10, limited capacity seating will be available at home events, including parents, students and the general public.
- Tickets will be sold in advance, the week of home games.
- all spectators are required to have a ticket to enter the game.
- All Sports Passes will not be sold this fall season.
- Limited tickets will be sold in order to follow safety guidelines.
- Sections of the bleachers will be marked off for limited seating.
Sikeston Athletic Director Andy McGill explained how they will manage the crowd. “So, we have had plenty of people to help out and guide people. We’ve had markings on the bleachers of where to sit and not sit. Plenty of signs, and will have workers there to help guide the spectators to sit and social distance properly.”
Those sitting in the student section must follow the following rules:
- All students will be required to wear a mask while in the student sections
- All students including Red Peppers and Bleacher Bums will be required to pick up their game ticket the week of the game at their school.
- Students are expected to sit in the assigned student sections unless sitting with their family.
Seating for Junior High Football and SHS Volleyball will be available and sections of bleachers will be marked for social distancing, tickets will not be sold in advance.
No bleachers will be available for soccer, softball, and tennis, fans must bring their own chairs, and maintain social distancing guidelines.
At away football games, the host school’s guidelines will be followed.
Games will be broadcast on the school’s YouTube channel.
