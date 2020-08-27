S7HD reports 21 new COVID-19 patients

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is confirming 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Two patients are from Alexander County, seven are from Johnson County, one is from Massac County, three are from Pulaski County, and eight are from Union County.
S7HD also reports six new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Currently, there are 614 patients from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
There have been 23 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
