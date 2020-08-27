Plasma center in need of convalescent plasma

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The FDA’s emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma is meant to help treat COVID-19 patients.
BPL Plasma in Carbondale is taking part in it.
Recovered COVID-19 patients are encouraged to donate their plasma in hopes of treating those currently fighting the virus.
BPL Plasma in Carbondale is looking for more donors.
“We’re looking for all types of donors for our source and COVID program so all you’ll need is a valid state ID, proof of address postmarked in the last 60 days and you’ll also be needing a social security card,” said Joshua Nieves.
Medical staff member Joshua Nieves said the center is always in need of plasma - convalescent or not. He said they follow mandatory safety procedures when accepting convalescent plasma donations.
“They have to first provide a 14-day negative test swab for COVID, after that they’ll also be needing to show us a positive test for COVID to show that they had it and are symptom free then 14 days post symptoms,” Nieves said.
He said all plasma donors will still be compensated for taking the time to donate.
With convalescent plasma therapy, the plasma from people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 is transfused into current patients.
According to The FDA, more than 70,000 patients have been treated with convalescent plasma; preliminary results show mortality rates were slightly reduced.
