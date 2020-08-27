One southern Illinois county’s COVID-19 cases continue to surge

MARION, IL. (KFVS) -Cases in one county in Southern Illinois continue to grow. Williamson County has now surpassed the 800 mark in COVID-19 Cases. Health Department officials are continuing to expand their efforts to educate the community.
Carrie Eldridge, Director of Health Education for the Franklin-Williamson Bi County Health Department stated that cases are rising for a few reasons.
“We’ve had a few outbreaks at a couple long term care facilities. We’ve seen a lot of issues with social gatherings.”
Eldridge said these reasons are a part of why cases are sky rocketing in Williamson County. “Birthday parties, sporting events, different events people are attending, wedding too. Church settings.”
Schools are now a hot topic. Eldridge stated what they are doing making sure schools follow all the protocols to keep students and staff safe.
“We communicate well with the schools. We make sure prevention measures are in place, that kids are still wearing their masks, washing their hands, social distancing as often as they can.”
She said employees at factories and manufacturing companies are also testing positive.
“Factories or manufacturing, they can be getting it from outside the facility, but once its in these congregate type settings it can spread very fast.”
Eldridge said she wants the people of Williamson County to follow these safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Wear your mask, practice your social distancing and wash your hands.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.