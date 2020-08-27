1,707 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, August 27. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | August 27, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 1:12 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,707 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 27, including 24 additional deaths.

Some of the newly reported deaths are in the Heartland: a woman from Jefferson County in her 70s and a woman from Jefferson County in her 90s.

IDPH reported a total of 227,334 cases of COVID-19, including 7,977 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Currently, a total of 3,875,922 Illinoisans were tested for the virus.

