1,707 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,707 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 27, including 24 additional deaths.
Some of the newly reported deaths are in the Heartland: a woman from Jefferson County in her 70s and a woman from Jefferson County in her 90s.
IDPH reported a total of 227,334 cases of COVID-19, including 7,977 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 3,875,922 Illinoisans were tested for the virus.
