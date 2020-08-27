$84M in funding given to nursing homes across Missouri

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Health and Human Services will provide nearly $84 million in CARES Act funding to 520 skilled nursing facilities in Missouri.
The funding was included in the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which provided a total of $175 billion for hospitals and health care providers.
“The coronavirus is taking a tragic, devastating toll on seniors in nursing homes across the nation,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. “The funding announced today will help these facilities expand testing capabilities, increase staffing and purchase personal protective equipment. I’m glad nursing homes across the state will have more tools to protect patients, save lives and fight this disease.”
Earlier in 2020, he commended DHHS for providing nearly $165.4 million in coronavirus relief funding to skilled nursing facilities in Missouri.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.