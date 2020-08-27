Ky. includes COVID-19 precautions for National Preparedness Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The month of September is recognized to encourage families and communities to prepare for disasters now and throughout the year.
This year’s theme for National Preparedness Month (NPM) is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”
The national observance to increase preparedness in the U.S. came in the wake of 9/11.
In addition to being prepared for weather disasters such as tornadoes, blizzards and flooding, earthquakes, an active shooter or public attack, fire, and other emergencies, Kentucky is adding COVID-19 precautions to the list.
When developing a COVID-19 plan, the public is encouraged to keep extra masks in homes, offices and vehicles just like storing non-perishable food and bottled water or a first aid kit.
“In February, we had catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “In March, our neighbors in Tennessee faced devastating and deadly tornadoes. Now, we’re all facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Talk to your kids and family about what to do and where to go in different emergencies, because that conversation could save their lives.”
The NPM “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today” is divided up into the following four weekly action steps:
- Week 1: (Sept. 1-5) Make A Plan - Know how to prepare for disasters that include how you will communicate with family and friends during disasters, reviewing insurance papers and much more.
- Week 2: (Sept. 6-12) Build A Kit - You’ll need items to survive during a disaster that includes supplies for use at home as well as a Go Kit of items you may need if you must evacuate quickly to a safer location.
- Week 3: (Sept. 13-19 ) Prepare For Disasters - Find out the best way to limit impacts a disaster may have, like selecting the right insurance coverage or what can you do to your home to make it stronger and more resilient.
- Week 4: (Sept. 20-26) Teach Youth About Preparedness - Take the time now and talk with your children to reassure them and teach lessons on preparedness. Make family preparedness a fun annual event.
For more information about NPM “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today,” click here.
