Ill. counties to receive $2.4M in FEMA reimbursement funding for flooding recovery

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some Illinois counties, including ones in southern Illinois, will receive millions of dollars in FEMA reimbursement funding for flooding recovery.
The state was awarded a total of $2,414,009 in federal funding to offset costs related to the historic flooding from February 24 to July 3, 2019.
It will go to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
The money will reimburse them for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of:
- Adams
- Alexander
- Bureau
- Calhoun
- Carroll
- Cass
- Fulton
- Greene
- Hancock
- Henderson
- Henry
- Jackson
- Jersey
- Knox
- Madison
- Mercer
- Monroe
- Morgan
- Pike
- Randolph
- Rock Island
- Schuyler
- Scott
- St. Clair
- Stephenson
- Union
- Whiteside
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth made the announcement on Thursday, August 27.
They said the flooding in Illinois in 2019 became the longest flood event to ever occur in the state.
Many communities experienced power outages, road closures and significant damages to homes and businesses.
More than 1,694 homes and businesses sustained major damage as a result of serious flooding.
Durbin, Duckworth and the entire Illinois Congressional Delegation send a letter to President Donald Trump in 2019 calling for federal relief to help the state recover.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.