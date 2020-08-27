Hickory, Ky. company to create 175 jobs with new warehouse

“While navigating the pandemic’s challenges, we continue working to help companies create jobs for the future of Kentucky and our residents,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “Growth of companies like HVAC Distributing serve as a reminder of the commonwealth’s ability to support a range of industries, which are crucial in securing the state’s long-term economic future. I want to thank HVAC Distributing for its commitment to the commonwealth and the workforce in Graves County and the surrounding region.”