Hickory, Ky. company to create 175 jobs with new warehouse

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A company will create 175 full-time jobs as it buys a building for a second location in the Hickory Industrial Park.
HVAC Distributing LLC made a $7 million investment to buy and outfit the 100,000-square-foot speculative building on CenTech Drive in Hickory.
“While navigating the pandemic’s challenges, we continue working to help companies create jobs for the future of Kentucky and our residents,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “Growth of companies like HVAC Distributing serve as a reminder of the commonwealth’s ability to support a range of industries, which are crucial in securing the state’s long-term economic future. I want to thank HVAC Distributing for its commitment to the commonwealth and the workforce in Graves County and the surrounding region.”
The new location will accommodate recent and anticipated market growth.
The company is currently operating in a 113,000-square-foot facility on Remington Way.
“We are truly thankful for this opportunity that allows us to adapt quickly to growing market demand across our industry,” said Jason Ingram, managing member of HVAC Distributing.
Founded in Hickory in 2013, HVAC Distributing currently employs about 100 people.
The family-owned business provides logistics support to its sister company Ingram’s Water and Air Equipment. Currently, the company distributes products throughout the U.S. for recognizable and rapidly growing brands including MRCOOL and GeoCool, among others.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement on Thursday with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $1.75 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $7 million and annual targets of:
- Creation and maintenance of 175 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years
- Paying an average hourly wage of $20 including benefits across those jobs
By meeting the targets, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.
