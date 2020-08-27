Heartland farmers share their forecast worries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Stoddard County farmer, Clint Stephens, described how he feels about the predicted forecast of heavy rainfall.
”It would be concerning to farmers because with a hurricane you never know exactly what you’re going to get,” he said.
Stephens farms corn, soybeans, and rice. He said that at least two inches of water on a crop like this would not be a bad thing, but anything over can damage the crops.
”It could cause some lodging which could hinder harvesting and it could blow some down if the wind got bad enough,” he said.
In Texas for example, the governor is already requesting a disaster designation for several counties. Farmers in other states, such as Missouri, could potentially have more impact than others.
”If there were people that had crops in land that was low lying and flooded easily, they would be more concerned than people that had land in higher elevations,” Stephens said.
Stephens hopes for the best because he said, as a farmer, mother nature holds all the cards. ”Weather is one thing that we cannot control so you just have to take whatever you get whether you get just the right amount or not enough.”
