Heartland county prepares for remnants of Hurricane Laura

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - As the remnants of hurricane Laura move into southeast Missouri, officials in one Heartland county are keeping their eyes on the sky.
Assistant Coordinator for the Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Response Team, Keith Berry, said Thursday night and all-day Friday you should be weather aware.
“Right now, if you have a weather radio make sure its batteries are in it, it’s plugged in and you got it working, monitor that. If there is anything severe that comes up the National Weather Service will issue warnings on that,” he said.
Berry said they plan to keep all eyes on the sky over the next 24 hours.
“We are watching radar; we are watching all of our resources that we have and working with the national weather service to kind of monitor as it moves into our area,” he said.
He said right now the biggest threat for Butler County is flash flooding with 3 to 5 inches of rain.
“Most people don’t realize that two to three inches of water can move a small car. So, if that is running across a low-lying bridge over a creek or a stream it can wash you off that bridge and take car away,” he said.
Berry said if you want to know more about what’s going on his team has a live camera on the sky in Poplar Bluff.
“You can go out and search for PBSWRT and it will find that channel and we have our live weather cam up on that and that’s a place you can both watch what’s going on, as well as hear what the audio is if we have spotters out on the field,” he said.
He said they are going to keep an eye on this storm until it’s out of the area.
