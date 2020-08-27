Health officials respond to CDC’s new testing guidelines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - To be tested or not to be? That’s the question going back in forth between health professionals after the CDC updated its guidelines.
“It’s unclear to me why they would make that recommendation that’s not the path I would set out on,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of Missouri Health Department.
Dr. Williams is talking about the CDC’s newest testing guidelines. On its website it now says, “if you have been in close contact of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes, but do not have symptoms you do not necessarily need a test.”
But Dr. Williams said Missouri is prepared to test anyone who needs it.
“The governor has worked so hard that we can do 100,000 test a week, that at this point in time, unless I am presented clear evidence differently we think Missourians that want to be, tested needed to be tested, we would really encourage them to get tested,” he said.
Cape County Health Department Director Jane Wernsman reminds us the rules they follow if someone comes in close contact.
“Those close contacts are asked to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of their last contact with that positive case,” she said.
Wernsman said if you get symptoms or not it takes time for the virus to incubate.
“Because we know with this virus it has an incubation period or in other words from the time that you might have actually been in contact with the virus until you’ve started to develop symptoms could take up to 14 days,” she said.
While he usually follows advice from the CDC, Dr. Williams said he probably won’t follow this advice on testing.
“At this point in time barring something I learned that I do not know yet, that will not be the direction I recommend Missouri to go,” he said.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed the new guidelines in his daily press conference on Wednesday saying, “it contradicts everything we know about this virus.” Beshear suggested the C-D-C would end up changing the guidance.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.