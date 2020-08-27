Gov. Parson orders Capitol Dome to shine purple in honor of women’s suffrage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be illuminated in purple Wednesday night, Aug. 26 in honor of women’s suffrage.
Wednesday was the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s constitutional right to vote.
Gov. Parson said having the dome shine purple served as a reminder of the “dedication of the strong women who overcame obstacles to secure this right and honor the contributions all women have made to every aspect of our development as a nation.”
The Capitol building in Washington, D.C. was also lit in purple.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.