Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 696 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Wednesday.
Positivity rate in Kentucky is dropped slightly from 5.07 percent to 4.64 percent.
KDPH reports 593 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus.
A total of 45,230 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 902 deaths and 9,594 recoveries.
Currently, 839,454 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
