25 found in 20 days: Operation Safety Net brings Cuyahoga County children home

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Operation Safety Net announced the return of 25 missing and endangered children to Cuyahoga County Thursday, and the U.S. Marshal Services claims children were found all over Ohio and even the country.
The U.S. Marshal Service has been on a 20-day search for 13-18 year old age missing children from the Cuyahoga County area.
The U.S. Marshal Service press release said that about one fourth of the children brought home were victims of human trafficking and forced sex work.
Children were recovered from Cleveland, East Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Euclid and Willoughby.
This success was announced by:
- United States Marshal Pete Elliott
- Police Chief Calvin Williams
- Sheriff David Schilling
- East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner
- Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy
The search continues, and 19 News will let you know when more children are recovered safely.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.