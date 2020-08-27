First Alert Thursday Outlook

All eyes on Laura…which is expected to move right over the Heartland on Friday as a weakening tropical depression. Today will be a warm, humid and mostly quiet day with only isolated showers and storms expected. Rain and a chance of thunderstorms will move in from the southwest late tonight….and exit to the east Friday evening. The threats include locally heavy tropical rainfall, strong gradient winds, and the potential for a few small tornados. The exact path of the low becomes important…as the heaviest rain and strongest storms and best shear will be to the south of the center of low pressure.