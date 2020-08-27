First Alert Thursday Outlook

*Friday is a First Alert Action Day due to threats from Hurricane Laura!*
All eyes on Laura…which is expected to move right over the Heartland on Friday as a weakening tropical depression. Today will be a warm, humid and mostly quiet day with only isolated showers and storms expected. Rain and a chance of thunderstorms will move in from the southwest late tonight….and exit to the east Friday evening. The threats include locally heavy tropical rainfall, strong gradient winds, and the potential for a few small tornados. The exact path of the low becomes important…as the heaviest rain and strongest storms and best shear will be to the south of the center of low pressure.
Behind this tropical system, the forecast is a little less clear. We should have a quiet, warm day on Saturday….but more showers and storms look likely at times from Sunday into early next week as a frontal boundary remains stalled in the region. Saturday looks seasonably warm and humid, but the remainder of next week should be a bit cooler and less humid than average for early September.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.