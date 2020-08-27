City of Paducah prepares for remnants of Hurricane Laura

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Several city departments spent Thursday preparing so they could respond quickly as the remnants of Hurricane Laura is expected to bring severe weather to the area.
The storm system will be moving across the Paducah area on Friday, August 28. It’s expected to bring strong wind gusts, torrential rain and flash flooding.
“I am proud of our city team and their dedication to serving the community especially during times of need,” City Manager Jim Arndt said. “Since this storm system will bring wind, heavy rain and flash flooding, we want to be prepared so that we can respond quickly to protect our citizens.”
The Public Works Department has been cleaning out catch basins in flood prone areas and checking drainage structures in local creeks to make sure they are free from debris. They also loaded trucks with barricades and other equipment so that they are ready for quick deployment.
The police department increased the number of telecommunicators on duty in the 911 Communications Center in anticipation of a higher call volume during and after the storms.
The police, fire and public works departments are also ready to increase staffing and make operational adjustments if needed.
As a reminder, the city said do not walk, swim or drive through flood water. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!
They said just six inches of moving water can knock down a person, and 1-foot of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.
To prepare for the storm and the possibility of a power outage, an emergency supply kit is recommended.
