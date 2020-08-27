Carbondale police: jogger tackled, robbed on S. Logan Ave.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect after a jogger was tackled and robbed.
Around 7:15 p.m. on August 25 police responded to a report of a robbery in the 400 block of South Logan Avenue.
Officers learned the victim was jogging in the area when he was tackled to the ground by a suspect. The suspect reportedly attacked him and stole some items.
Police say the victim was treated for a minor injury.
The suspect was described as about 6-feet, 2-inches tall, and was wearing a blue face covering, black tank top and shorts.
Police say they later found the victim’s property.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
