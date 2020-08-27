Carbondale police: jogger tackled, robbed on S. Logan Ave.

By Amber Ruch | August 27, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 12:29 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect after a jogger was tackled and robbed.

Around 7:15 p.m. on August 25 police responded to a report of a robbery in the 400 block of South Logan Avenue.

Officers learned the victim was jogging in the area when he was tackled to the ground by a suspect. The suspect reportedly attacked him and stole some items.

Police say the victim was treated for a minor injury.

The suspect was described as about 6-feet, 2-inches tall, and was wearing a blue face covering, black tank top and shorts.

Police say they later found the victim’s property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

