Bi-County Health Department reports 1 new death and 36 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 36 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the Franklin- Williamson County region.
A male in a long term care facility in Williamson County has passed away of COVID-19 related illness.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss. Staff at the health department are working COVID-19 cases each day and our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one,” Director of Emergency Preparedness for Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department Carrie Eldridge said in a statement.
Nine cases are in Franklin County, and 27 are in Williamson County
To date, there have been a total of 846 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 313 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.
There have been 12 deaths in Williamson County and 1 death in Franklin County.
446 have recovered in Williamson County and 190 have recovered in Franklin County.
