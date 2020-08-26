What you need to know Aug. 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 26.
Light, patchy fog is possible this morning, but there will be better visibility unlike the past few days.
Skies will start off sunny, but clouds will start to increase throughout the afternoon with more moisture from the Gulf.
Scattered rain and storms are possible in our southern counties, which will keep temps cooler.
Highs today will be in the mid 80s in the south to 90 in our northern areas.
Thursday will be drier and cloudy.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says Friday is looking to be the problematic as remnants of Laura move over the Heartland.
Heavy rain could cause flash flooding and severe weather can not be ruled out.
More storms and rain are possible next week.
- More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing, hours old infant.
- Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters during a third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Black man whose attorney said he was paralyzed when he was shot multiple times by police.
- Late Tuesday night police in Texas said the body of a man found near railroad tracks is believed to be that of missing Fort Hood soldier.
- First Lady Melania Trump portrayed her husband as an authentic, uncompromising leader in a Rose Garden address on the second night of the scaled-down Republican National Convention.
- Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation are urging drivers to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones, due to an increased number of crashes involving trailer mounted attenuators.
- The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is open to one-lane traffic a day earlier than expected and six days ahead of schedule.
- The State of Illinois announced revised guidelines for restaurants and bars statewide. Face coverings must be worn when patrons are approached and served by staff, including when they take orders, deliver food and beverages and service tables.
- Kentucky has unveiled a new statewide initiative to supply internet access to low-income homes.
- McDonald’s has introduced two new menu items: Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry.
- The 2021 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a “Winter of the great divide.”
- Authorities said a Miami police officer’s wife died after getting trapped in the backseat of his patrol vehicle for hours in the Florida heat.
