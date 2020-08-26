Upcoming traffic shift at Center Junction for diverging diamond project

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a traffic shift at Center Junction due to the diverging diamond project.
Coming up, the eastside of Interstate 55 will be in the final stages.
A three-phase approach will happen over the course of about six weeks, with phase one starting overnight on Tuesday, September 1, weather permitting.
All three phases include:
- Phase 1 - Shift current head-to-head traffic to use new pavement and existing westbound lanes. The northbound I-55 on ramp will be open to traffic. Construction at the northbound I-55 off ramp will be underway
- Phase 2 - Shift northbound I-55 off ramp traffic onto new pavement and close access to Veterans Memorial Drive south
- Phase 3 - Reopen access to Veterans Memorial Drive. Traffic signals will be in operation at Veterans Memorial Drive following completion of Phase 3
During all three phases, access between Old Orchard Road in Jackson and Boulder Crest Drive in Cape Girardeau will be right in, right out only.
See aerials of the three phases below, or click here.
The work zones will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in the area.
The Center Junction diverging diamond interchange project is at I-55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
