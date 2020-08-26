‘She still can’t speak English,’ Bette Midler tweets during Melania Trump’s RNC speech

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bette Midler has apologized after tweeting that Melania Trump “still can’t speak English” during the first lady’s speech at the RNC Tuesday evening.
It was one of several tweets Midler directed towards the Trumps, including that President Trump gets “all his wives from” the Post Office and that Melania is, “one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to an colossal idiot.”
The singer, best known to many for her performance in the movie “Hocus Pocus,” also accused Melania Trump of being an illegal alien.
The tweets were immediately met with pushback, with some saying, “Imagine saying this and thinking you’re a good person” and “I guess this is a good example of how celebrities talk the talk but don’t walk the walk.”
Midler attempted to stand by her comments Wednesday morning, saying that she was, “Just giving them a taste of their own immigrant bashing medicine,” adding, “I guess they’re not keen.”
But after mounting pressure, Midler formally apologized. “I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up [sic] people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always.”
