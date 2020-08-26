Scott City School District has smooth first day of school

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - It was the first day of school for the Scott City School District on Wednesday.
Kids returned to class after a five-month absence, ever since they closed down in March due to COVID-19.
Things were a little different this time as they walked through the halls and in their classrooms with modifications like hand sanitizers in every classroom, modified seating during lunch, plexi-glass in certain areas and more.
However, a teacher we talked to said the students seemed well adjusted already and were just excited to get back to learning.
“They have been all smiles all morning,” third grade teacher Stephanie Rhyne said. “Most of them, from the time they walked in the door, they don’t really seem nervous, don’t seem hesitant at all. They’re just excited to be back and we’re just really glad to have them.”
Dozens of students have elected to learn virtually from home this semester. Teachers say they want to thank the community for their support and help during these past several months.
