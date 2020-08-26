Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 26, including two additional deaths.
The newly reported cases include a male under the age of 15, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s.
The health department reported two new deaths: a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.
This brings the total number of cases to 284, including eight total deaths.
A summary of the confirmed cases includes:
- 66 active cases
- 210 released from isolation
- 8 deaths
