Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

By Amber Ruch | August 26, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 1:35 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 26, including two additional deaths.

The newly reported cases include a male under the age of 15, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s.

The health department reported two new deaths: a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

A summary of the confirmed cases includes:

  • 66 active cases
  • 210 released from isolation
  • 8 deaths

