Paducah firehouse welcomes new fire truck

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Fire Department is welcoming their new fire truck with a Wetdown and Housing Ceremony at the Paducah Fire Station No. 5 located at 1714 Broadway.
The ceremony is at 4 p.m. on Monday, August 31, but the truck will be parked for viewing until 6 p.m. There will be social distancing.
The Fire Department and the Paducah Board of Commissioners will welcome the new truck to Paducah’s fleet.
A wetdown ceremony is an American fire department tradition, which involves spraying down the new truck, hand drying it, and then pushing it into the station.
The tradition dates back to the late 1800′s when departments used horses to pull a fire apparatus.
After fighting the fire, the crews would wash and ready the horses and the apparatus in preparation for the next call.
Then, they would push the apparatus into the station’s bay.
The new, 43-foot long Tower 6 replaced the Paducah Fire Department’s 1995 ladder truck.
