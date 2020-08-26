NubAbility Golf Scramble raises $15,000

DUQUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - NubAbility Athletics Foundation announced that the organization raised $15,000 from its recent golf scramble.
The fundraiser was held August 16, 2020 at Red Hawk Golf and Grille in Tamaroa with 96 sponsors and 27 golf foursomes participating.
Founded in 2011, NubAbility is a nonprofit charity that provides limb-different children with coaching in mainstream organized sports in order to increase their athletic skills, confidence and self-esteem.
They operate a national series of camps designed to get children with congenital or traumatic limb loss out of the stands, off the bench and into competitive mainstream sports.
“Starting with our first camp in 2011, the people of Southern Illinois have always had our back,” said Sam Kuhnert, NubAbility founder and executive director. “Working together, we have made a difference in the lives of more than 1,300 limb-different children since then. The success of our golf scramble will help us pay for three more sports clinics in 2020, including the golf event we just did for area kids.”
The organization’s volunteer coaching team is made up of 80 limb-different collegiate and professional athletes in 20 sports.
In response to COVID-19, the organization has shifted from large, multi-day, multi-sport camps to a series of regional one-day clinics.
Ten clinics are scheduled between August 2020 and March 2021.
For more information about NubAbility and its programs, please visit www.nubability.org.
