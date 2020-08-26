New Ill. Emergency Mortgage Assistance program provides $150M in grants

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Emergency Mortgage Assistance program will provide $150 million to help homeowners.
Through the program, the Illinois Housing Development Authority will allocate grants up to $15,000 to help income-eligible homeowners who have struggled to make their mortgage payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications will be accepted from August 24 through September 4. Due to anticipated high volume, the application window may close early.
IHDA expects to help about 10,000 households before the end of 2020.
Homeowner eligibility includes:
- Household adjusted gross income from 2019 tax return was at or below 120 percent of the area median income
- An adult member of the household has had a loss of income due to the COVID-19 crisis on or after March 1, 2020
- Homeowner’s mortgage was current through February 29, 2020
- The mortgage is past due or in forbearance
Approved applicants will receive up to $15,000 paid directly to their mortgage service. Assistance will cover the homeowner’s past due or forbearance balance and their regular mortgage payments through December 30, 2020, or until funding runs out.
Payments may include all escrowed first mortgage expenses including property taxes, insurance and certain fees. The assistance will be in the form of a grant and repayment will not be required.
