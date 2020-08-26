1 new death, 8 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death on August 26.
The individual was a male in his seventies.
The health department also reported eight more COVID-19 cases.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one teen, one in her twenties, two in their fifties, and one in her sixties
- Male – one in his twenties, and two in their fifties
They are being placed in isolation.
Seventy-six active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 879 confirmed cases in the county, including 21 related deaths.
Seven individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 782 individuals.
