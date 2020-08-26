2,157 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,157 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, August 26, including 37 additional deaths.
Some of the newly reported deaths were in the Heartland. They included a man in his 80s from Perry County, a woman in her 90s from Perry County and a man in his 80s from Williamson County.
On Wednesday, IDPH reported 225,627 total cases, including 7,954 deaths.
As of Tuesday night, 1,573 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 3,831,412 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
