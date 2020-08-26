More than 100,000 pounds of food distributed to 5-state area

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 100,000 pounds of meat and produce was distributed to church, organizations and individuals from the five-state area on Wednesday.
Cars lined up in Charleston where the USDA Farmers To Families Food Box Program helped thousands of families across the Heartland to put food on their table.
Many organizations and volunteers came together to help bring the food here and placed the boxes of food in vehicles.
People we talked to said COVID-19 has made things much harder for people during this time, and especially for those that are needing to focus on school as well.
"Just got 150 boxes of meat, 80 boxes of produce, vegetables and stuff. So we've got a lot of people in Paducah waiting for this already," W.C. Young Community Center Chairman Marvin Nunn said.
"Children can't learn if they're hungry and they don't have nutrition. So you can't educate a hungry child because their mind will be on the fact that their hungry," Joe Palm with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said.
The event wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the help of Fresh Start, Lincoln University of Missouri, Dr. Pam J Transport and many more sponsored organizations.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.