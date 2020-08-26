14 more recovered cases in Southern Seven region

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on August 26.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: One female 20s, one female 60s, one male 70s
- Massac County: One female 70s
- Pope County: Two females 60s
- Pulaski County: One male 10s, four males 20s, one male 30s, two males 40s
- Union County: One male 20s, one female 30s, one male 30s, one male 40s, one female 50s, one male 50s, three males 60s, one male 70s
Fourteen more people have recovered.
To date, 608 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 748 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There are currently 114 active cases in the region.
There have been 23 deaths reported by S7HD in the region.
