Local gun shop owner speaks out about new Mo. gun law

ORAN, Mo. (KFVS) - A local gun shop owner is speaking out about Tuesday’s passing of the Missouri House Bill 16 making it a crime to give firearms to minors without their parents’ permission.
Missouri lawmakers are working to stiffen the penalties of gun law offenders and address a surge in violent crime in major cities.
“At this pivotal point in our history, our second amendment right is the most important thing that we can have right now,” said Michael Purcell, owner of Small Arms Supply Gun Shop.
Purcell gave his understanding of the house bill.
“Governor Parson wants to make it a felony to transfer a firearm to a minor without a parent’s permission,” he said.
He said the Senate wants to do the opposite.
“They are actually decriminalizing transferring a firearm to a minor. Not making it a criminal offense without parent’s permission,” Purcell said.
However, passing a gun to an underage person could have far worse charges, if a criminal is involved.
“It’s only a felony, if the person is a prohibited person, transferring a firearm onto a minor to get out of a possession charge,” he added.
Purcell said this is a good thing.
“In Missouri we have a big gun culture, and it’s very important for us to stick and to see what is being passed by legislators,” he said.
The current law says, in the state of Missouri at 19 years of age you can have your conceal and carry permit and possess a handgun.
You cannot purchase a handgun until you are 21 years old.
The only way you can get a handgun is if it’s passed down to them.
The firearm bill is currently on its way to the Senate for review.
