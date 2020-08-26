Marion, Ill. Walmart one of first in state to install breastfeeding pod

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Walmart in southern Illinois will be one of the first in the state to install a breastfeeding pod.
A Mamava Lactation Suite, or “pod,” will be installed in the Marion Walmart Supercenter. It’s free for customers and associates to use, and is customizable.
The company plans to install a pod in more than 100 Walmart Supercenters throughout the country by the end of 2020.
The pods are freestanding spaces that provide a clean, comfortable and private option to breastfeed or pump. It’s accessed through the Mamava app, which guides you to a pod’s location and opens the pod with the touch of a button. It allows you to customize lighting and airflow, leave digital notes of encouragement and listen to soothing sounds.
Other store upgrades at the Marion location include:
- Grocery delivery service through the Walmart Grocery app
- Updated fitting rooms
- Updated pharmacy
- Modernized grocery layout with new grocery items available
- Expanded self-checkout area with more registers
- Claire’s added as a new tenant at the front-end of the store
