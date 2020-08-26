Gov. Beshear reports 45,230 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Aug. 26, Gov. Beshear stated that there were at least 45,230 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 696 of which were newly reported.
“We hope people out there are making good decisions, especially those that are in charge of our youth. I know this is a difficult time, but we need to be wise,” the Governor said. “We need to make sure that we make decisions based on science and on what’s in the best interest of those we serve and not just based on complaints.”
Beshear reported seven new deaths Wednesday, bring the total to 902 people.
The deaths reported Wednesday include an 81-year-old woman from Graves County.
“The virus doesn’t care that we get tired or frustrated, it doesn’t care if we want to go back to our lives, it is just as aggressive, it is just as deadly and it is killing people we know,” Gov. Beshear said. “So it’s up to us to be strong and resilient enough.”
