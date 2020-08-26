Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 688 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths on Tuesday.
At least 44,568 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 895 deaths and 9,594 recoveries.
Kentucky’s positivitiy rate is currently 5.07 percent.
As of Tuesday, 831,302 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.