Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament raises $110K to feed hungry children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament raised $110,000 for community efforts to feed hungry children in the area.
It was held on August 14 at Dalhousie Golf Club. The turnout for the four-person scramble included 160 golfers and 35 volunteers.
The money raised will cover the costs for the Summer Tiger Bites Feeding Program, which provides groceries to Jefferson Elementary School families, and the backpack program during the school year.
Winners included:
- Morning championship flight - Matt Porch, Todd Obergoenner, Tim Porch and Blake McDowell
- Morning “A” flight - Brian Rivenburgh, Justin Keen, Todd Lumsden and Zane McClard
- Morning “B” flight - Brian Hulshof, Travis Demarest, Andrew Unverferth and Pat Elfrink
- Afternoon front nine division - Ian Soutar, Corrine Soutar, Rob Younghouse and Ashley Younghouse
- Afternoon back nine division - Jeromy Fritz, Hunter Fritz, Bill Claxton and Dave Gansmann
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.