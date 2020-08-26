FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall early Thursday morning as a major hurricane. Laura is expected to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane, which could be catastrophic to parts of Louisiana and Texas. We will feel the impacts here, mainly through the day and evening on Friday. We have issued a First Alert Action Day for possible severe weather here in the Heartland. Heavy rain likely, with scattered flash flooding possible. Much of the Heartland will see 1 to 3 inches of rain with 3+ inches of rain possible in some areas. Also, with the current track, the southern half of the Heartland will have a chance for isolated tornadoes. All of the Heartland will also see gusty winds through the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely for the rest of today, with most of those storms falling apart overnight. Most of Thursday looks dry, with just a small chance for a few shower and thunderstorms. Lows tonight will be in the 70. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with sticky conditions. >