First Alert: Warm afternoon with rain, storms possible

(KFVS) - Light, patchy fog is possible this morning, but there will be better visibility unlike the past few days.
Skies will start off sunny, but clouds will start to increase throughout the afternoon with more moisture from the Gulf.
Scattered rain and storms are possible in our southern counties, which will keep temps cooler.
Highs today will be in the mid 80s in the south to 90 in our northern areas.
Thursday will be drier and cloudy.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says Friday is looking to be the problematic as remnants of Laura move over the Heartland.
Heavy rain could cause flash flooding and severe weather can not be ruled out.
More storms and rain are possible next week.
