First Alert Action Day Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday for the threat of localized, flooding, gusty winds, and Isolated tornadoes. Storms we saw earlier today have moved north and weakened. For the most part we look to remain dry for the rest of the evening with only a slight chance for a pop up shower. Temperatures will be muggy. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.