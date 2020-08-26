First Alert Action Day Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday for the threat of localized, flooding, gusty winds, and Isolated tornadoes. Storms we saw earlier today have moved north and weakened. For the most part we look to remain dry for the rest of the evening with only a slight chance for a pop up shower. Temperatures will be muggy. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy ahead Laura that will begin to move our way. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm but most areas will likely remain dry. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Laura is forecast to move across the Heartland on Friday. The exact track is still in question but most of our guidance suggests the center will move across our southern counties. This will give the southern half of the Heartland the threat for heavy rain and a few isolated tornadoes.
