FDA approves saliva-based COVID-19 test developed at Wash U

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- COVID-19 testing may see far more rapid results thanks to a saliva-based testing system developed at Washington University.
Physicians tested the system with 2,000 volunteers in early August, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday the FDA approved the tests for use in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Parson said the new test will help the state increase its testing volumes and improve turnaround time for test results.
"Today's development will help continue that progress. We have been engaged in conversations with Wash U for several weeks, and we expect to have further updates in the coming days on how this technology can and will be used to increase COVID testing in Missouri," said Governor Parson during his Wednesday briefing.
The university is planning to use these tests on campus for students and employees They're also working with the state to do testing for the public. Wash U said they'll be able to turn 2,000 tests a day and eventually 5,000.
There are also plans to expand the saliva tests nationally.
