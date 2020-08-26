Crews around the Heartland gear up for heavy rainfall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Works Director Stan Polivick said his crews are preparing the city for storms.
“It’s beneficial that we’ve got warning that the rain is coming,” he said.
He explained how.
”So we’ll do our normal maintenance routines,” he said. “We’ll be cleaning out the crossing of some of our most critical areas to make sure any of that isn’t blocked up with any debris.”
He said it’s important to be ready for any situation.
“If we get three inches of rain over a 24-hour period, it won’t cause us too much trouble. If we get an inch an hour, that gets to be problematic,” he said.
Jefferey Winders with Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities said during severe weather crews are on-call to respond to power outages.
“We have pretty quick response time,” he said. “We require all our employees to live within a response time of here.”
And with heavy rainfall predicted, preparing repair trucks is a top priority.
“We’re just making sure our trucks are fully stocked, and our warehouse is catching up on supplies for inventory, making sure we have what he need,” he said.
Back in Cape Girardeau, Polivick said residents should prepare as well.
“Be mindful if there are inlets, curb inlets or drains around your yard,” he said. “Keep those clear.”
