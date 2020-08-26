COVID-19 detected in Fredericktown R-1

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fredericktown R-1 school district released a statement on Wednesday, August 26, stating that they have COVID-19 in the district.
A second grade class and the sixth grade were impacted.
Students received a notice from the school.
Students who were in close contact with the positive case, were notified by the Madison County Health Department.
The school district is reminding parents to screen students before they attend school each day.
If a student is experiencing any symptoms, they should stay home.
Due to the increased number of cases it is recommended by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that a mask/face covering be required (for staff and students) when social distancing (at least six feet) is not possible such as on the bus, in some classrooms, and hallways.
