City of Carbondale revokes business’ liquor license

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Concerns about COVID-19, along with other violations, led the city of Carbondale to pull a business’ liquor license.
“The establishment clearly has shown that it is not going to follow the rules and regulations as imposed by the city and state,” said Carbondale City Attorney Jamie Snyder.
He’s talking about what happened leading up to Saluki Bar N’ Grill’s liquor license being revoked.
“My recommendation was to revoke the license based upon the long-standing history with that establishment,” he said. “Along with the things that have occured since the violation that resulted in submarily being suspended in June.”
He said those things included occupancy issues and COVID-19 outbreaks tied to the business. He called the action a first for him.
“We have suspended licenses, but at least in the 13 years, we have never revoked a license,” he said.
According to a Tuesday night post on the Saluki Bar N’ Grill Facebook page, the owner planned to stay open and appeal the loss of the liquor license.
Snyder said if they do, and anyone serves an alcoholic drink, the owner could face consequences.
“They could face state charges and they can face state criminal charges for selling liquor without a license,” Snyder explained.
He said they can stay open as a restaurant, or a nightclub that doesn’t sell alcohol.
Ultimately, Snyder hoped all business owners will follow the rules.
“The hope is that by having this happen, that not only other bar establishments and liquor establishments take notice and say, ‘hey we need to make sure we are following the rules and guidelines that are established,’ but all businesses will,” he said.
In an email, the attorney representing Saluki Bar N’ Grill said they will appeal the city’s actions, and plan to file a lawsuit claiming those actions are damaging the reputation of the business.
