Cape Girardeau restaurants see more customers from southern Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri restaurants are benefiting from COVID-19 restrictions in Southern Illinois.
Business is trending back to what it’s normally like during this time of year at Top of the Marq Rooftop Lounge.
Keller Ford, a managing partner for Top of the Marq, said they’ve noticed more customers from southern Illinois recently.
The uptick in people visiting from across the border was even more noteworthy when Illinois restaurants remained closed because of the pandemic and Cape Girardeau restaurants reopened.
Ford said the pandemic forced Top of the Marq to close its doors for two months.
“I think people were a little bit, going stir crazy sitting in their house. And they knew that Cape was open, so we saw a lot of people that had never been to Cape before just to get out, be out,” said Ford.
Plus, Ford said Top of the Marq is not alone. He knows other restaurant and bar owners who are seeing more visitors from Southern Illinois as well.
He expects to more new faces as the weather cools down and college students at Southeast Missouri State University get settled on campus.
