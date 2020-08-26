Cape Girardeau Co. mask mandate in place through Sept. 22

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The mask mandate in the county will be in place through at least September 22.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, its five-member Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday, August 25 to keep the county’s mask mandate.
It will be in place until the board’s next meeting on September 22. However, the Board may review the mandate before then, if necessary.
The mandate went into effect on July 13 and originally did not have an expiration date.
