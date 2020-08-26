Calvert City, Ky. to host Labor Day drive-in fireworks

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fourth of July fireworks festival was postponed until Labor Day weekend.
Calvert City will host a lake firework display starting at dusk on September 5.
It will be launched from the north end of Kentucky Lake by water and will be visible from the banks of Kentucky Lake or by boat.
The city said this is a drive-in fireworks display. Spectators should stay in or around their vehicles and remember to social distance.
“We’re excited to host the Labor Day show. This will be the first time Calvert City’s fireworks will be displayed from Kentucky Lake and we expect everyone to follow the guidelines of social distancing and wearing a mask,” said Calvert City Mayor Lynn Jones.
Before claiming your spot for the show, that city asks that you consider supporting Calvert City restaurants by ordering to-go meals. Spectators should dispose of all trash off site. Restroom facilities will not be provided.
