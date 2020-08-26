Businesses react to stricter mask mandate in Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a stricter mask mandate will go into effect statewide on Wednesday, August 26.
The mandate calls for customers to have a mask on at all times, except when you are eating or drinking. This includes outdoor and indoor seating.
Two Carbondale businesses believe it will hinder their business.
PK’s, located on the strip in Carbondale, said they have been enforcing the mandate since reopening. But as mandates get stricter, customers become fewer.
“I think it will turn people away for sure,” said owner Walter Wit.
Wit said they beefed up the protection for their employees. He did this because he knows the dangers of working with the general public and wanted his staff to be as safe as possible.
“We’ve got plexiglass up, we’re not even letting people sit at this end of the bar. You come up, you order and then you go,” Wit said.
He believed the stricter mandate will not bring as many people into Carbondale as usual.
“You know, other cities and other counties that would normally come here on the weekend, they’ll probably just stay in their own county,” Wit said.
He went on to say they will continue to enforce the new mask mandate, whether you like it or not.
“Just telling people to leave if they don’t want to wear it,” he said. “That’s not negotiable, like were not here to argue politics or anything. It’s just put it on or go drink somewhere else if you can even find a place in town that will let you.”
Across town, Sunny Street Café is making sure their staff feels safe, with a list of safety precautions.
“We wear our mask. Everything has gone to portions, portion of salt, portion pepper, portion tabasco sauce. Then you know we have the 6-foot rule, all the tables are 6-foot apart, so you know about half our restaurant is closed inside.”
General Manager Charles Crisco feared the stricter mandate will keep people out of his restaurant. But he wanted everyone to know, they are taking the correct precautions.
“When you are outside, and it is 100 degrees, and you are running full blast, um, but we’ve gotten really good at wearing a mask,” he said.
